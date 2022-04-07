Healthy Vizag marathon on April 24

Visakhapatnam: To promote health benefits associated with regular jogging, a marathon will be organised in Visakhapatnam on April 24.

In connection with this a poster and a website were unveiled by city Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC commissioner G Lakshmisha and MP V Vijayasai Reddy here on Wednesday.

Organised by Deep Trust and Lee Draft Media Solutions, the Kinley Bay Marathon (Run) will be held at Beach Road. Speaking on the occasion, the MP and the Mayor said the decision to conduct the 21.1-km-run along with the 3-km, 5-km and 10-km distance at 5am from Kalimata temple of RK Beach was appreciable.

Organiser Sandeep Chitra said 4,500 people had already registered for the marathon, which would be organised under the banner of 'Healthy Vizag'. Up to 8,000 people are expected to take part in the run, he added.

Participants are asked to register their names by logging on to www.vizagbaymarathon.com. GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha said such marathons would help in creating health awareness and encouraging people to focus on healthcare.GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivas and others were present.