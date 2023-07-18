Hilltop village in grip of viral fevers

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 50 Tribals out of around 250 are suffering from fever for the last one week, who live in a hilltop village Madrebu under Peddkota panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitama Raju district. Around 250 tribals belonging to Kondu tribe live in this village.

These people have to go to Pinnakota Primary Health Centre for medical services, which is 30 km away from Madrebu village. From their village, they have to reach Boddagummi village in Devarapalli mandal and from there they can get an auto. Distance from Madrebu to Boddagummi is eight km and its jungle path from the hilltop.

These villagers have no choice but to carry the patient in doli on this road. For the past week, five or six patients were taken to Boddagummi in a doli and from there to Pinnakota by auto. Among them, Kondatambali Keerthana (2) was diagnosed with dengue and shifted to KGH in Vizag, while K Kavita (18) was suffering from fever and fits and was sent to KGH for treatment.

Village leader Kondathambali Narasimha Rao told The Hans India that Kavita was cured and returned to the village on Monday. Two RMP doctors visited their village on the hill and provided medical services, but fever didn’t come under control. Most of the patients complained that they were unable to walk at least.

Linganna (36), Pushe (52), Ravi (4), Sunita (5), Abhi (5), Nishaka (4), Ashok (4), Chinni (2), Katapalli Bishi (4) and 20 others were bedridden, Narasimha Rao said. A total of Rs 7.50 lakh was spent and taps were installed through Jal Jeevan Mission in this village.

But since filter tank is not constructed, villagers have to drink water coming from the top of the hill and suffering from fever due to the drinking of contaminated and unsafe water.

The villagers said that the RWS authorities were told to construct a filter tank but ignored it. They said that due to lack of road to this village, they have to carry patients in critical condition in doli.

Village leader Narasimha Rao said that if the forest department gives permission, they will build gravel road themselves. There was no response even after he requested the district Collector for permission from the forest department seven months ago, he pointed out. He asked the district Collector to set up a medical camp immediately to treat the patients suffering from fevers.

Villagers of Madrebu criticised the officials for not showing mercy even though some of them were dying as they couldn’t reach the hospital in time.