HPCL sets up 370 tonne green hydrogen plant at Visakha
Highlights
The minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, Rameswar Teli, told the Parliament here on Thursday that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was setting up a 370 tonne per annum electrolyzer-based green hydrogen plant at Visakha Refinery.
The corporation had spent Rs 11 crore till date out of a total fund allocation of Rs 33 crore for the project, he added. The project would be completed in September this year.
This was in response to a question of YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni.
