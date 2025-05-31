HSL ship repair complex witnesses surge in dockings

Visakhapatnam: Once a quiet section of the shipyard with limited activity, Hindustan Shipyard Limited’s Ship Repair Complex (SRC) today has become a hub of maritime action, operating at near-full capacity and fast becoming the destination of choice for ship owners seeking reliable and timely refits.

The transformation of the complex stems from a renewed focus on timely delivery, customer-centric processes, operational efficiency and business process re-engineering. Currently, four ships are undergoing repairs at the repair dock of HSL -- ICGS Sarang, SCI Sabarmati, MV Tharangini, and Matsya Drushti. These vessels represent a healthy mix of defence, commercial, and scientific maritime assets, a testament to HSL’s versatile capabilities and its growing profile across sectors. The pipeline for the upcoming months is equally packed, with INS Jamuna, RV Sagar Kanya, MFV Samudrika and Matsya Darshini already scheduled for dry-docking.

“The turnaround is a direct result of our commitment to timelines, quality workmanship, and transparent engagement with clients. Ship owners who have experienced our performance are now proactively lining up their vessels for repairs with us,” said a senior official at HSL.

In fact, the demand has grown to a point where HSL is experiencing constraints in providing adequate berthing space for incoming ships. To address this, HSL is entering into a tie-up with its trusted and long-standing partner Visakhapatnam Port Authority to secure alternate berths for handling the growing inflow of vessels. This strategic move ensures that HSL continues to deliver on-time results without compromising on quality.

As HSL steps into its Sapphire Year this 21st June, the SRC’s resurgence adds a compelling chapter to the shipyard’s journey.