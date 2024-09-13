Inclusive Technology Business Incubator to promote AI, ML startups

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to foster research and entrepreneurship in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), GITAM is establishing Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI). Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, the iTBI will serve as a hub for deep-tech innovation and startup growth in Visakhapatnam.

As part of it, the DST sanctioned Rs 4.57 crore to run this project, informed the institution’s School of Technology CSE department head and Principal Investigator P Bharani Chandra Kumar here on Thursday.

He briefed that the project’s primary objective is to nurture AI and ML innovations while creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. “We plan to support 50 startups and commercialise at least 20 products, translating innovative ideas into market-ready solutions by 2026,” he said. The initiative will provide 24x7 access to advanced AI/ML facilities, benefiting both faculty and students and fostering opportunities for groundbreaking research, high-impact publications, patents, and marketable products.

The project will also receive significant support from the institution’s School of Business dean Prof Raja P Pappu, and Vikas Srivastav, who will work closely with the Principal Investigator to ensure its success. The institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao lauded the initiative, highlighting that it will strengthen leadership in technology and entrepreneurship.