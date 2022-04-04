Indian Railways restores providing bedrolls in a phased manner

Visakhapatnam: After a long gap, the Indian Railways has restored the facility of providing bed linen to the passengers in the trains. The facility was withdrawn in March 2020 by the railways due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, as per the guidelines, Waltair Division resumed the service from Sunday. Beginning with the weekly train Visakhapatnam-bound train No. 22847/22848 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam (Via Raipur), bedrolls will be supplied to the passengers in a phased manner. Meanwhile, passengers travelling in AC coaches have an option of buying disposable bedroll kits from stations as per their requirement.

Division Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy said that the entire machinery is on the job to provide this facility in all Visakhapatnam-bound trains one after the other. He said the resumption of the service aids in minimising the burden of carrying extra luggage among passengers.