Indira Gandhi Zoological Park to host virtual summer camp for students from June 28

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be organising a virtual summer camp for students aged between 12-18 years from June 28 to July 4. The camp aim is to create awareness and impart more knowledge among the students.

With the camp, students get to know about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation and management of wild animals at the Zoo. As part of the camp, two hours of class will be conducted every day on animal world, animal behaviour studies, management of animals, rescue of wild animals, veterinary care, Butterflies and their rearing. Apart from it, students will have fun activities and assignments. Interested can register by paying Rs 500 and fill up the form on www. vizagzoo. com. Participant will get an E-certificate, souvenir kit and one free visit to Zoo after it reopens. Last date for submitting applications is June 25.

