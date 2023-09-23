INS Sahyadri participates in trilateral maritime exercise

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy's indigenously built warship INS Sahyadri, mission deployed in Indo-Pacific, participated in the maiden trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise with the ships and aircraft from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Indonesian Navy.

The trilateral exercise that continued from September 20 and 21 provided an opportunity for the three maritime nations to strengthen their partnership and improve their collective capabilities to support a stable, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.

This apart, the exercise provided an opportunity for the participating navies to benefit from each other's experience and expertise. Besides enhancing interoperability, complex tactical and manoeuvring exercises, cross-deck visits and cross-deck landings of integral helicopters were conducted for training the crew.

INS Sahyadri, the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multirole stealth frigates was built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, is commanded by Captain Rajan Kapoor.