International Master Athletes Competitions from August 19

Visakhapatnam: BJP Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said international level master athletes competitions will be held from August 19 to 21 in Sri Lanka.

Distributing track suits to sportspersons here on Thursday at Gajuwaka BJP office, Narasinga Rao said seven athletes from Gajuwaka would participate in the competitions.

He wished the athletes going from Visakhapatnam a grand success in the event.

Visakha Master Athletes Association representatives M Varaprasad and Rama Rao, BJP leaders G Shankara Rao, K Musalaiah and Rama Swamy participated in the distribution programme.