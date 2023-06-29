IOCL to provide piped natural gas connection to households

♦ Chotu and Munna, a mini cooking gas cylinder of 5 kg and 2 kg are introduced to cater to migrant population

Visakhapatnam: By November, piped natural gas (PNG) connection at households will be provided at Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam, Executive Director and State Head of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh B Anil Kumar said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the initiative is taken by Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a part of its first phase of the project. Currently, the aim is to complete 16,000 connections by the end of the year. IOCL officials briefed about the initiatives and projects taken in both the Telugu states.

Sharing details, Anil Kumar stated, “Chotu and Munna, a mini cooking gas cylinder of 5-kg and 2-kg respectively were introduced to cater to the migrant population in urban and semi-urban areas who do not have local address proof, people with lower gas consumption and commercial establishments with limited space” he stated.

Further, he mentioned that a new depot was set up at Guntakal at a cost of Rs 350 crore and it was made operational last year. Besides, the IOCL is revamping the facilities at Vijayawada terminal. “IOCL is focusing on popularising bio fuels and working towards Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT). Biogas consists of methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide,” Anil Kumar informed.

IOCL is building a terminal at Atchutapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 466 crore and it is likely to be completed by year end. This apart, a new LPG bottling plant is getting readied at Chittoor and it will be operational by next February, he added.

The Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project (PHPL) is expected to be commissioned by March with an investment of Rs 3,338 crore, mentioned the Executive Director. The project would connect Paradip Refinery in Odisha to Telangana’s capital Hyderabad along with several parts of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Also, IOCL has resolved to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2046 with an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. It is also pursuing a robust green agenda to steer the country’s green energy transition. Towards this, the company is working on several emission mitigation pathways, including green hydrogen, bio fuels, renewable, carbon offsetting through ecosystem restoration and carbon capture utilisation and storage, among others, said Anil Kumar.