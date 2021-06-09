It's disgusting to demolish Hidden Sprouts School in Visakhapatnam, says Chandrababu

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu flagged off that it was shameful to allow the demolition of a Hidden Sprouts special school that was selflessly serving a variety of talents in Visakhapatnam. To this end, he wrote a letter to AP Chief Secretary (CS) Adityanath Das. The latest incident, which took place during the government's demolition operation, has sparked outrage.

Chandrababu demanded that action be taken against the officials responsible for this and that similar incidents be prevented in the future. The letter states that justice be done to school students. Such an act is disgusting in civilized society.

Chandrababu said most of the students in the school, which was leased from GVMC in 2013 and runs with 190 students, are from economically backward families. "The demolition and seizure of the school premises without any notice is not good," he said.

He lamented that the YSRCP government, which had disregarded law, justice and law, had lost its moral right to remain in power. In a letter to CS, Chandrababu said that the government should support organisations that are selflessly serving the society with a true spirit of service.







