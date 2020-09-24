Jagan will be CM till 2050, says Ganesh Kumar

Visakhapatnam: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister till 2050, said Visakhapatnam South Assembly Constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar here on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media, he said, "What we wanted to do in the TDP regime can be done in the YSRCP rule as well."

Referring to the Jagan-led 'generous' government, the MLA said Rs 59,000 crore was spent on welfare schemes in 14 months which isn't an easy task.

He said whatever tasks are assigned to him, he would discharge them with dedication. Ganesh Kumar explained that he made a lot of promises to the people of South constituency but he could not fulfil them by associating with the TDP. "That's why I have left the party to serve the people who elected me," he added.

Elaborating further about the TDP, he said the party will not survive and the YSRCP has no competition in the State.

He made it clear that he is ready to resign and start his career again from zero. "If I am labelled as 'party traitor' by the TDP, the TDP will be referred to as the traitor of the poor. The Opposition should always act constructively," Ganesh Kumar felt.