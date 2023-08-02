Jagananna Suraksha: Grievances of people solved on quick pace says Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar

Srikakulam: People’s grievances are being solved on quick pace in the district under “Jagananna Suraksha” said district collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar.

In a press conference at collector’s office on Tuesday, the collector said that “Jagananna Suraksha” was started on July 1 and till July 31, a total 3,27,343 grievances were reported from 7,33,037 families through 732 secretariats across the district.

People are having complete awareness over “Jagananna Suraksha” and they are utilising the service, the collector said.

He said that category wise grievances are reported under “Suraksha”, a total of 3,27,343 grievances are reported and 3,04,023 issues are regarding revenue department, 19,705 are related to Aadhar Card corrections.

2,392 complaints are related to civil supplies department, 527 are regarding village and ward secretariats, medical, health and family grievances are 314, related to agriculture department-162 and on stamps and registrations department complaints are 116, on rural development-70, municipality issues are 19, labour department related to complaints are 6, power supply issues are 5 and complaints on police department are 4.