KA Paul to launch indefinite fast

Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday announced that he will be on a fast to death to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant getting privatised.

The indefinite fast will commence at KA Paul function hall in Visakhapatnam from 3 pm on August 28.

Paul alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy against two Telugu states. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan do not have the ability to face the Prime Minister to negotiate with him to meet AP’s demands. He asked 15 crore Telugu people all over the world to extend solidarity for his protest.

The Praja Shanti Party president said people’s representatives from the TDP, YSRCP and BJP should fight for the society.

He gave an ultimatum to the BJP government to withdraw the decision of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by 3 pm on Monday. He made it clear that he would initiate a hunger strike if the PM did not announce.

A preparation meeting would be held for the initiation camp on Sunday, he added. KA Paul mentioned that his party would compete in the next elections and a manifesto will be announced soon.