  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Kadapa: State Formation Day celebrated

Kadapa: State Formation Day celebrated
x
Highlights

District Collector V Vijayarama Raju hoisted the national flag at the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the of occasion of AP Formation Day.

Kadapa : District Collector V Vijayarama Raju hoisted the national flag at the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the of occasion of AP Formation Day. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, trainee Collector Bharadwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud, SP Siddharth Kaushal and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vijayarama Raju recalled the great sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

He stated that it is the need of the hour to drive the youth for apprehending the great history of freedom struggle. Chittoor district Collector Shanmohan hoisted the national flag on the occasion of AP Formation Day. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO Rajasekhar, SP Rishanth Reddy, ASP SEB Srilakshmi and others were present. In Annamayya district, Collector PS Girisha has unfurled the tricolour flag and later enlisted the progress of various developmental schemes taken up in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X