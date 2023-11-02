Kadapa: State Formation Day celebrated

Kadapa : District Collector V Vijayarama Raju hoisted the national flag at the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the of occasion of AP Formation Day. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, trainee Collector Bharadwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud, SP Siddharth Kaushal and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vijayarama Raju recalled the great sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

He stated that it is the need of the hour to drive the youth for apprehending the great history of freedom struggle. Chittoor district Collector Shanmohan hoisted the national flag on the occasion of AP Formation Day. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO Rajasekhar, SP Rishanth Reddy, ASP SEB Srilakshmi and others were present. In Annamayya district, Collector PS Girisha has unfurled the tricolour flag and later enlisted the progress of various developmental schemes taken up in the district.