Kakinada: All those aligned with BJP aren’t communal, says Pawan Kalyan

Kakinada : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan appealed to the Muslim community not to think that anyone who has an alliance with BJP is ‘anti-Muslim’. He interacted with the community here on Tuesday as part of his Varahi tour. “Muslims voted to YSRCP last time with this opinion. This is wrong. I myself don’t believe in using minorities as a vote bank and respect all communities. I will react and act always if anyone is harmed irrespective of their religion,” he said pointing out that during the last election the party had given tickets to Muslim candidates. If you people trust me and support me, I promise to be with you and stand by you. Think, discuss, debate, and then decide whether or not to support Jana Sena, he said.

He called upon the Muslim community to come out of the feeling that they were minorities and inferior. They must recognise that the Constitution and the dharma of this country have given them equal rights and responsibilities.

Pawan said that Indian society is different to political parties. “I have studied history a lot before entering politics. Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said that both Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist in one country, but India proved it to be false. Indian society is not fully religious. Everything is divided into castes and sub-castes,” he said.

Stating that he strongly opposes extremism in any party, he said there is harmony and coexistence in Indian society and that’s why people live here peacefully. Pawan said that Indian Hindu society stands for all religions. He made it clear that he was a Hindu, but all Muslims were his brothers.

He said Muslims must be provided with better living conditions and employment opportunities. Political leadership should grow in the Muslim community. For it to happen, Muslim leaders need to maintain good relations not only within their community but also with the entire society, he suggested.

Pawan said that Abdul Kalam and Azharuddin had risen to such heights because the Hindu community in this country considers them as their own. It would be a loss to Muslims if they consider him an enemy for being with the BJP, he said, adding that he was a person who speaks the truth. Jana Sena leaders Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, Kamal, Fazil and others participated in the meeting.