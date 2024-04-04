Kalyan Durg: TDP candidate assures drinking, irrigation water supply

Kalyan Durg : TDP MLA candidate for Udayagiri constituency Amilineni Surendra Babu and Anantapur TDP candidate Ambika Lakshminarayana organised a road show on Wednesday at Manda Kurlapalli village of Kambadur mandal of Anantapur district.

Addressing the public, Surendra Babu said that most of the people in this region are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood and they could prosper if only irrigation water is supplied. He assured that as soon as TDP government comes to power, priority will be given to agriculture and drinking water supply.

Ambika Lakshminarayana said that the future of the State is in the hands of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is able to do justice by taking the responsibility of providing jobs to the unemployed, to stand for women. He requested everyone to vote for cycle symbol and make it to form government.

TDP senior leaders, activists and large number of villagers were present.