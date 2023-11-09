Kanigiri: Social empowerment a reality in Andhra Pradesh says YSRCP

Kanigiri (Prakasam dist) : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said the social empowerment of downtrodden sections of population which remained a slogan for a long time since Independence has now been visible in the state thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ took place in Kanigiri on the 11th day. Deputy CM Amzath Basha, ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Audimulapu Suresh, MPs Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs and party leaders participated in the programme.

Highlighting the tangible winds of change witnessed under the YSRCP rule, Amzath Basha said the social empowerment bus yatra is a chapter that will remain in history forever.

“Since independence, we have seen politics that solely saw the poor and the weaker sections as a vote bank. Social empowerment remains a slogan even in states where BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities have served as Chief Ministers. But today it is visible to our eyes in our state under Jagan’s rule,” he said. Minister Nagarjuna said that many in history thought and ideated about social empowerment, but it is only CM Jagan who could accomplish it.

He said, “Great personalities like Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad thought about social empowerment, but Jagan Mohan Reddy chose their ambitious path and brought social revolution. The bleak days are gone, and a ray of hope has emerged for the poor who have seen many humiliations and hardships during Naidu’s tenure.

Through welfare schemes, CM Jagan uplifted the BC, SC, ST, and Minorities to walk with self-dignity.” Underlining the core principles of accountability, transparency and honesty under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, minister Suresh said, “People of Kanigiri know more about social empowerment than we do. In 2014, they believed in lies and Naidu won.

Later, everyone understood how much they were deceived and betrayed. In 2019, people crowned Jagan in an unprecedented manner. This time they were not fooled. They are seeing the real transformation in the form of CM Jagan who has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises already.”