KGH paediatric care facilities to increase

Adani Gangavaram Port hands over cheque for Rs 90 lakh to district collector for bettering paediatric healthcare facilities

Visakhapatnam: The infrastructure at King George Hospital (KGH) will be enhanced further as Adani Gangavaram Port contributes towards it as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

In connection with it, the port’s management handed over a cheque of Rs 90 lakh to Visakhapatnam district collector Harendhira Prasad. The support is aimed to enhance paediatric healthcare facilities at the hospital.

Through the enhancement of PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) and facilities in paediatric healthcare at KGH, the paediatric facilities would double up to

200 beds, increasing the overall care available to the public at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the port management said, “The initiative aims to provide the best possible medical care to the children and the families. The port is committed to community development, infrastructure improvement along with enhancement of livelihood and healthcare.”

