Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : TDP leaders belonging to two families - Kimidi and Kinjarapu families have been dominating politics in the district. Leaders representing both families have been made presidents of AP State unit of TDP.

Senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao had served as TDP State president following the bifurcation of the State and now another leader from the district Kinjarapu Atchannaidu is heading the State unit.

Kala Venkata Rao belongs to the Turpukapu community and he is a native of Unukuru village in Regidi mandal. Unukuru Assembly constituency was formed in 1955 and continued till 2004 and later it was emerged with Rajam Assembly constituency in 2009.

Kala Venkata Rao contesting on the TDP ticket was elected as MLA four times from Unukuru in 1983, 1985, 1989 and 2004. Later he was shifted to Etcherla Assembly constituency and was elected as MLA in 2014 elections.

Venkata Rao had served as minister for home, minister for energy previously and also elected as Rajya Sabha MP. Now his name is under consideration for Etcherla Assembly constituency.

Being a senior leader, Kala Venkata Rao has his own cadre in Rajam, Palakonda, Etcherla, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta and Tekkali Assembly constituencies.

He is being considered as an elderly leader for the Turpu Kapu community. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu belongs to the Polinativelama community and represents Tekkali constituency.

He entered into politics in 1996 after his elder brother Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu shifted to Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Atchannidu achieved a hat-trick by getting elected thrice on TDP ticket from Harichchandrapuram Assembly constituency in 1996, 1999 and 2004.

Later it was merged in the Tekkali Assembly constituency where Atchannaidu was defeated in 2009 elections and again he had gained his grip and was elected as MLA as TDP nominee in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Atchannaidu has his own cadre in Tekkali, Itchapuram, Palasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa constituencies. Both the senior leaders are maintaining their own groups parallel within the party and continuing their good association with the high command.