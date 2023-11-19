Live screening on big screens in 13 districts

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the cricket fervour in view, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is facilitating big screens across Andhra Pradesh.



With already three big screens arranged in three different locations, including in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and YSR Kadapa, during the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the ACA now arranges 13 such screens across AP.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of the ACA SR Gopinath Reddy said the idea was to create an electrifying atmosphere so that people get to feel that they were actually watching the action live at the stadium.

As cricket enthusiasts are excited to watch the World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday, the mammoth screens have been arranged at RK Beach opposite Kali Mata temple in Visakhapatnam, Police Training College (PTC) in Anantapur, Indoor Stadium ground in Eluru, Majeti Guravaiah High School ground in Guntur, Arts College grounds in Kadapa, Rangaraya Medical College grounds in Kakinada, DSA Stadium in Kurnool, VR High School ground in Nellore, ZP mini stadium in Ongole, MH School ground at seven-road junction in Srikakulam, KVS Sports Park in Tirupati, Ice Factory junction in Vizianagaram and MG Road, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.