Lok Nayak Foundation awards on Sept 5

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of its 19 anniversary, Lok Nayak Foundation will present awards to litterateurs said the foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, YLP said the award presentation ceremony is scheduled on September 5 at Kalabharathi Auditorium. This year, noted writer and actor Tanikella Bharani has been selected for the 19th Lok Nayak Foundation Award, popularly known as Andhra Gyanpeeth. As a part of the award, Tanikella Bharani would receive Rs 2 lakh cash prize.

The awards are presented every year on January 18 marking the death anniversary of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and poet Harivansh Rai Bachhan. Due to health problems, the ceremony was postponed, YLP added. Special officer who served as former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao G Rama Chandra Rao, personal assistant Mohan and security officer Krishna Rao and driver Lakshman would receive Rs.1 lakh cash prize each.