Lokesh receives grievances from party cadre and public

Visakhapatnam: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh carried out Praja Darbar in Visakhapatnam.

As part of his four-day long trip to the port city, the minister received grievances from the public as well as the party cadre who came to meet him at the TDP party office on Friday.

A number of grievances received through the platform were related to land encroachments witnessed in the past five years.

B. Venkata Ramana from Anakapalli appealed to the HRD Minister to extend financial support to his family and sought justice as a youth allegedly killed his daughter in the pretext of a love affair.

Another person from the city A Appala Konda had no clue about his son who went to the US for higher studies. However, Appala Konda came to know that his son was arrested by the US police for reasons yet to be known. He pleaded with the minister to help his son return to his home town.

Representatives from the Hindi Bhasha Prachara Samiti mentioned that CBSE students of Classes IX and X are facing difficulty following the current syllabus and hence requested the minister to resume old textbooks as part of the curriculum.

Dalita Hakkula Sankshema Sangham members mentioned that as per the GO No 61, the best schools in AP should be continued.

People from across North Andhra districts met Lokesh and gave representations related to their problems. Responding to them positively, the minister stated that they will be looked into and sorted out as early as possible.