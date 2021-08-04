Make Vizag a Covid-free district: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao directed the authorities to make Visakhapatnam a Covid-free district.

Holding a review meeting here on Wednesday, the Minister sought suggestions from people's representatives and district officials for the prevention of the third wave. The Minister advised to consider preventive measures instead of repeating the issues encountered in the first and second waves of the pandemic. He instructed officials to take necessary steps to prevent drug shortages.

Further, Srinivasa Rao clarified that functions and mass celebrations should not be held without the Collector's permission.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said stringent action will be taken against outlets and shopping mall managements if they violate rules.

Police officials were instructed to strictly enforce the regulations in public places such as parks and tourist spots.

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi said the regulations were not being enforced in the Agency areas and asked the officials to take necessary action and monitor the tribal areas. Payakaraopeta MLA G Baburao underlined the need to increase the facilities at King George Hospital. Meanwhile, Chodavaram MLA K Dharmasri suggested that nodal officers should be continued. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Madugula MLA and Government Whip B Mutyala Naidu, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao, former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad, AMC Principal PV Sudhakar, DM&HO PS Suryanarayana, KGH Superintendent P Mythili and others participated in the meeting.