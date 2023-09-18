Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari urges people to extend support to keep Vizag clean

Visakhapatnam: People should extend support in making Visakhapatnam number one in maintaining swachhata, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. Calling for a concerted support for cleanliness maintenance, the Mayor participated in ‘Indian Swachhata League 2.0’ organised as a part of the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at RK Beach on Sunday.

She asserted that denizens should extend support to score a good rank in the Swachh Survekshan Survey. She stressed on the need to pass on the resources to the next generation. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on making Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city. Rolling out ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign is a part of the vision envisaged by the Chief Minister,” the Mayor informed. The cleanliness drive was attended by weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, District collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others. District collector A Mallikarjuna said the Swachhata League bagged the best award last year and called for people’s cooperation in receiving the award this year as well. Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said Visakhapatnam coastline draws scores of tourists from across the world.

“As a part of the Eco Vizag campaign taken up by the GVMC, awareness will be created among the general public about maintaining cleanliness in the city and making coastline and city more appealing to the tourists,” the Municipal Commissioner stated.

A number of people took part in the cleanliness programmes held at various places on Sunday. Besides the cleanup activity, cultural programmes were organised at various places, including Rushikonda, Kailasagiri, VMRDA smart city park.