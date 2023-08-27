Mayor rolls out a slew of development works in city

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is working towards providing necessary infrastructure for the people in the city, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Laying foundation stone for a number of development works here on Saturday, the Mayor said the government is implementing several welfare schemes for all sections of people.

On Saturday, along with Pendurthi MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj, the Mayor laid foundation stone for the construction of CC roads, culverts taken up at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore in Gandhi Nagar, Duggavanipalem, Velampet, Sai Nagar, Surya Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Chinamushidiwada, Rongala Veedhi and other areas of the 96th ward.

Meanwhile, north constituency coordinator KK Raju along with ward corporator Saripalli Govinda laid foundation stone for the construction of secretariat building, community and DWCRA buildings at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore from general funds of GVMC in BTR Colony, Relli Street that form a part of the 25th ward.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the state government is developing Visakhapatnam on all fronts.

Hari Venkata Kumari stated that efforts are being made to create infrastructure in every ward of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

She also said steps have been taken to make Visakhapatnam a beautiful city under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the CM would administer from Visakhapatnam soon.

The engineering authorities were directed to complete the works in a time bound manner and make them available for the public.