Measures to be tightened to curb ganja: Collector A Mallikarjuna

Visakhapatnam: Strict measures should be taken to curb transportation of ganja and drugs through vehicles and courier services, instructed district collector A Mallikarjuna.
Holding a review meeting with Special Enforcement Board members here on Wednesday, the district collector suggested steps on curbing ganja menace.
The district collector advised the officials to form committees in colleges and schools to create awareness among the students and discourage them to stay away from substance abuse.
The collector laid emphasis on considering concrete steps to prevent substance abuse and exhorted those addicted to it to get treated at dedication centres.
Mallikarjuna instructed the officials concerned to increase the vigilance along the routes where ganja is being transported in the district. He said necessary funds would be sanctioned for drug prevention measures.
The collector mentioned that special measures would be taken to stop transportation through online marketing platforms.
Additional SP, SEB B Srinivasa Rao, ADCP (Crime) D Gangadharam, RDO Hussain Saheb, DEO L Chandra Kala, DMHO P Jagadeeswara Rao, customs and naval officials participated in the meeting.