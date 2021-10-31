Medha Patkar calls for united fight to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar criticised the Modi government for trying to surrender the country's wealth to corporate companies.

Paying a visit to the 261-day-long relay hunger strike camp of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Medha Patkar said efforts of the workers play a vital role in nation building and that they should put up a collective fight to safeguard their rights.

Extending support to the ongoing Ukku stir, Medha Patkar came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government and said the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) should be stopped.

The social activist hoped that an intensified Ukku stir would impact the government's decision on the steel plant. Further, she laid emphasis on the concerted action to take Ukku stir forward so that it would stand out as an example for the other movements.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aparna, national president of International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), said the country's economy was strong even today because of the public sector entities. She underlined the need to strengthen the movement and mount pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

IFTU State president Prasad, IFTU State vice-president M Venkateswarlu, Environmental Protection representative Dr Raju and Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members, among others were present.