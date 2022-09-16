Mega blood donation drive tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: In a step to save lives and help blood banks overcome shortage of stocks, Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) is organising a mega blood donation drive on Saturday.

More than 2,000 blood donation camps are planned in various parts of the country in order to encourage a huge participation. According to the members of ABTYP, the target is to donate 1.5 lakh units of blood collected from across the country.

On Thursday, a poster was launched by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy. Attending as chief guest, the DRM lauded the efforts of the organisers and encouraged people to come forward to contribute to the noble cause. The event also marks Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad's 58th Foundation Day and coincides with the 72nd birthday celebration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Visakhapatnam's co-coordinator, the drive not only aims at collecting blood units but also building a data bank on blood cells for future reference and to meet emergencies. Interested donors can register their names by logging on to www.eraktakosh.in.

Vineet Golecha, blood donation drive AP coordinator, Champalal Dungarwal, president, Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabha, Vandana Vinayakia, president, Terapanth Mahila Mandal, Shankarlal Sharma, president Rajasthani Sanskritic Mandal, Bipin Kumar Jain, 31st ward corporator, Rajkumar Sharma, district vice president BJP along with other Terapanth Yuvak Parishad members were present.