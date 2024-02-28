MILAN 2024 draws to a close with a grand ceremony onboard INS Vikrant

Visakhapatnam: The sea phase of ‘MILAN 2024’ came to a close on Tuesday. The 12th edition of MILAN witnessed participation of 35 units including ships, submarines and aircraft. 13 Ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries participated in the sea phase under the supervision of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar. The indigenous aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant participated from the Indian Navy.

A series of complex and advanced exercises were carried out by the units in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare, including exercises against asymmetric threats. Some of the major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions.

The 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions during the closing ceremony of the last phase of the biennial exercise.

A debrief about the operational aspects of the sea phase formed a part of the closing ceremony that enabled the participating navies to interact, exchange views and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices.