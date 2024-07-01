Miscreants shifted our products worth Rs 50L from stalls, allege DWCRA women

Visakhapatnam: A section of DWCRA women alleged that the YSRCP leaders had lifted some of their equipment and products worth Rs.50 lakh with the support of former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, they mentioned that they tried to bring the incident several times to the notice of Prasad Reddy but he failed to pay heed to them.

Abhyudaya Grameena DWCRA State committee leader K. Devaki Devi said that they have lost lakhs of rupees due to the negligence of Prasad Reddy and requested the alliance government to help them in this regard.

She stated that before Covid-19 pandemic, permission was taken with the then YSRCP leaders to set up DWCRA Bazaar at AU grounds. Devaki Devi informed that they had spent about Rs 8 lakh and levelled the ground to set up the bazaar. But, after setting up the stalls, they lost their business due to the pandemic.

Abhyudaya Grameena DWCRA members alleged that during the Covid-19 period, some miscreants shifted their goods worth Rs 50 lakh from the stalls with the support of the former VC Prasad Reddy.

They expressed grief that despite trying to contact Prasad Reddy several times earlier, he did not respond. The DWCRA members appealed to the TDP-JSP-BJP government to do justice to them and help them in getting their lost goods back.

Members of Abhyudaya Grameena DWCRA committee were present at the media conference.