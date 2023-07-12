Live
MLA Jakkampudi attends Jagananna Suraksha Gram Sabha
- Says that house sites for poor will be allotted at their native places
- Distribution of house plots and the Godavari water supply to Rajanagaram people will be done on July 29
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has appealed to district collector K Madhavi Latha to allot house sites to beneficiaries at native places so that they can build houses quickly.
The district collector has resolved many long pending issues in the Rajanagaram constituency, the MLA said.
Raja presided over the Jagananna Suraksha Gram Sabha organised under the Suryaraopeta village secretariat of Rajanagaram mandal on Tuesday and the collector took part in Gram Sabha as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA said that our district is competing to be the first in providing the most government services in the state. The previous TDP government spent Rs 54 lakh in Rajanagaram mandal headquarters under various schemes in five years, he said.
He claimed that their government has done welfare and development works at a cost of Rs 14 crore within four years.
He said that the development of Ravulacheruvu is crucial for progress. The distribution of house plots to thousand people and the Godavari water supply to Rajanagaram people will be done on July 29, he added.
The collector Madhavi Latha said that as part of Navaratnalu, the state government has provided benefits of government schemes directly to 99 per cent of people. She said that the remaining one per cent people are being benefited through the Jagananna Suraksha programme.
She said that people are getting results of decentralisation of administration in form of Village and Ward Secretariats. East Godavari district is second in the state in timely provision of certificates to the people under the Jagananna Suraksha programme, she said.
Tahsildar Pawan Kumar, MPDO Rama Rao, YSRCP Mandal Convener Dulam Pedda, party leaders G Someswara Rao, Vemagiri Krishna, Sarpanch Kundeti Prasad and others were present.