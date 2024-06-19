Modernisation work at zonal offices picks up pace

Visakhapatnam: Accompanied by engineering officials, GVMC commissioner CM Saikanth Varma inspected the modernisation work at the zonal offices of Bheemunipatnam and Madhurawada.

After his inspection on Tuesday, the commissioner said that the modernisation works at the zonal offices of the GVMC are nearing completion. SE Samsan Raju was instructed to expedite the remaining tasks to make the offices completely operational.

At the Madhurawada zonal office, the commissioner inspected work carried out across various departments, including the newly installed equipment, the meeting hall, and the newly facilitated washrooms.

At Bheemili zonal office, the officials were instructed to accelerate the work across all departments. Instructions were given to install new tiles along the staircases and corridors wherever necessary and ensure that electric wires are properly concealed.

Zonal commissioners Shailajavalli and K Kanaka Mahalakshmi were asked to ensure swift completion of the ongoing works at Madhurawada and Bheemili zonal offices.

Later, the commissioner directed engineering officials to expedite construction of the fish market, vegetable market, and shopping complex in the Bheemili zone.

Executive engineer Shanti Raju, AMOH Kishore, Bheemili ACP Srinivasa Rao, AR Sivakumar, and other officials were part of the inspection team.