More than 60 crore people vaccinated: Sunil Deodhar

Visakhapatnam: More than 60 crore people in the country were vaccinated against Covid-19 free of cost under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar.

Attending as chief guest in health volunteers' workshop at Gajuwaka constituency on Tuesday, he said the BJP was the only party that allotted at least 100 health volunteers in each mandal to serve people. BJP official spokesperson K Suhasini Anand said volunteers would be trained under the supervision of doctors and nurses.

Constituency coordinator K Narasinga Rao said this system can be helpful to tackle Coronavirus third wave.

Doctor Santoshi explained the precautionary measures to be taken against Covid-19.

Yoga trainer Pushpa Latha said that many asanas and pranayama should be practised every day to overcome health issues.

Health volunteers state convener Keshav Kanth, district general secretary P Srinu and Pradeep Kumar participated in the programme.