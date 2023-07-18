MP MVV Satyanarayana stresses the need to set up captive iron ore mines for VSP

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy discussed various issues of VSP employees with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt and Director (Personnel) Pandey and appealed to them to take up development works for the benefit of the employees and general public.

The MP and MLA held a meeting with the steel plant CMD here on Monday.

They have requested the CMD to construct a road from New Gajuwaka to Steel Plant BC gate and construction of Kalyana Mandapam at Aganampudi. This apart, MP Satyanarayana requested to provide permanent employment opportunities to R-card holders working in the plant on contract basis.

Also, both the MP and MLA appealed to CMD Atul Bhatt to take appropriate steps to seek the support of the Central government and allot necessary iron ore captive mines for the development of the VSP. In order to strengthen the plant, they requested the CMD to take necessary steps to convert the company’s debts, arrears etc. into equities.