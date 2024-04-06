Narasapuram: YSRCP in jitters says Chandrababu Naidu

Narasapuram/Palakollu : “The countdown has begun. Just 38 days left for ushering in change in the state. It is time for people to discuss, compare the five-year rule of YSRCP with that of TDP and take action to save the state from crisis and destruction, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the Praja Galam here on Friday. He also indicated that soon TDP and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would take up a joint campaign.

Naidu said YSRCP was now in jitters as many of its leaders were joining TDP. The latest was YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnamma Raju who was arrested and subjected to third degree for opposing Jagan, Naidu said.

Naidu said he did not come to people because he was also sent to jail but it was to save the people’s future. He said while the country was progressing rapidly under Narendra Modi's leadership, Andhra Pradesh witnessed the fastest regression due to the reverse governance of Jagan Reddy. While every section of society has suffered serious damage, the worst affected were farmers in the delta region, the youth and women. Naidu said farmers never saw such a pathetic situation in the last 45 years.

Three farmers are committing suicide every day as they were caught in debt trap, he said. He listed out various measures the TDP government had taken up for the welfare of farmers, including providing tractors. Aquaculture also progressed under the TDP regime. But the present government had killed the aqua sector by hiking power charges. He promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers as against present Rs 4.50 per unit. Among other promises made by him were giving 20 lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance per month to unemployed youth and rid the state of ganja menace. He also listed the Super 6 guarantees which the TDP had promised.