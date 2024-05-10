  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

‘National Technology Day’ celebrations organised at NSTL

Students exhibited various models at the open house at NSTL in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

Students exhibited various models at the open house at NSTL in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

  • An open house was organised by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL)
  • About 150 models were received from various schools and colleges

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘National Technology Day Celebrations-2024’ (NTDC-2024), an open house was organised by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

Focusing on the theme ‘from schools to start-up: igniting young minds to innovate’, about 150 models were received from various schools and colleges. Of the 150 models, 50 were selected for the display in the open house. Winners will be awarded on Friday. Several innovative models were designed by the students.

Inaugurating the open house, Director of NSTL Dr Abraham Varughese appreciated the students for bringing interesting models.

Dr Kishore Kumar Katikani, Chairman NTDC-2024, expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of the students. The open house will remain open till May 11.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X