‘National Technology Day’ celebrations organised at NSTL

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘National Technology Day Celebrations-2024’ (NTDC-2024), an open house was organised by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

Focusing on the theme ‘from schools to start-up: igniting young minds to innovate’, about 150 models were received from various schools and colleges. Of the 150 models, 50 were selected for the display in the open house. Winners will be awarded on Friday. Several innovative models were designed by the students.

Inaugurating the open house, Director of NSTL Dr Abraham Varughese appreciated the students for bringing interesting models.

Dr Kishore Kumar Katikani, Chairman NTDC-2024, expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of the students. The open house will remain open till May 11.