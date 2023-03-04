Naveen Jindal heaps praise on AP for its investor-friendly policies

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal announced that the company is working on setting up a 3 MT capacity steel plant by investing Rs.10,000 crore near Krishnapatnam and it will generate direct and indirect employment for 10,000 people. Heaping praise on Andhra Pradesh for its progressive policy, investor-friendly ecosystem, location and a single window clearance platform, Naveen Jindal said the features would come in handy to set up and operate industries here.





After taking over 600 MW Simhapuri Energy Limited, Naveen Jindal mentioned that work has already commenced towards the power plant and it would be commissioned by April this year which caters to the energy needs of the country.





Speaking on behalf of JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal mentioned that the group is setting up a steel plant in Kadapa which is a dream project of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Also, the group is signing a MoU with the state government for investing in renewable energy, including solar, hydro, and wind and for expanding its cement capacity in the state. Plans are in place to invest in a port and build a slurry pipeline and an MSME park," Naveen Jindal informed.





Highlighting the advantages of AP, the billionaire said AP is strategically located and that the group is looking forward to partnering with the state to realise the true potential of AP with the support of the dynamic leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.



