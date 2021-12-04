Navy Day fete to be low-key due to pandemic, cyclone

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said Indian Navy was as much as people's one as it was theirs. "Your support and goodwill are essential for us to remain motivated and perform our tasks to safeguard the maritime interests and ensure its security," he said.



Briefing the media on the eve of the Navy Day celebrations that focus on the theme 'combat ready credible and cohesive force', the ENC chief said that Navy Day celebrations will be a low key affair for two reasons, the prevailing pandemic situation and the cyclonic storm Jawad which is expected to intensify in the next two days.

As a result, an operational demonstration on RK Beach, Vizag navy marathon, opening of naval ships to the public, Wreath Laying Ceremony at 1971 Victory at Sea War Memorial, have been cancelled. However, depending on the weather condition, the ENC would take a call on the illumination of ships on Saturday morning.

Sharing details, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said in consonance with the theme, the focus of the ENC will continue to remain combat ready of the operational platforms so that they can deploy proactively and respond swiftly to any situation across the spectrum of maritime operations.

The community outreach programmes held as a part of the Navy Day activities provide opportunities to foster interaction between the navy and the civilian community. This year, the events include coastal cleanup drives and medical and blood donation camps and social activities.

Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) Cmde M Goverdhan Raju, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (V) Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah, Commodore Commanding Submarines (East) Cmde Swapn Shri Gupta participated in the conference that concluded with the screening of PFR's teaser.