Nellore: TDP may prefer Anam Ramnarayana Reddy to Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in Sarvepalli

Nellore : Winning Servepalli Assembly seat has become prestigious for opposition TDP. The party is examining the possibility of fielding the senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, but if the political circles are to be believed, it may opt for Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.

Sources say that the party had received reports regarding the present political equations in the constituency and assessment of the ground situation during party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra. Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be evaluating all the reports before taking a final decision.

As of now, the opinion seems to be that Anam Ramanaraya Reddy would be a better choice for Servepalli constituency instead of asking him to contest from Atmakuru constituency. Anam family has close contacts and relations with various sections in Servepalli constituency for several years.

The interesting part here is that in case the party decides in favour of Ramanarayana Reddy, the contest would be between the mentor and protégé, as the YSRCP candidate Kakani Govardhan Reddy who agriculture minister now, was brought into politics by Ramanarayana Reddy.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on the other hand hails from farmers’ family of Allipuram village of the district. He was elected from this constituency defeating Congress nominee Chittoru Venkata Sesha Reddy twice in 1994 and1999 elections.

In all, he could win only two times out of five times he contested to Assembly from Sarvepalli Having close contacts with both NTR and Chandrabau Naidu, he secured ministerial berth in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet in 1999.

Later, he was defeated from Servepalli constituency by Congress candidate Adapa Prabhakara Reddy in 2004, 2009 and YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Earlier, he contested from Kovur Assembly seat on TDP ticket and lost to Congress nominee Nallappureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy who happens to be his nephew, in 1992 byelections conducted following death of Kovur Congress MLA Nallapureddy Srinivssulu Reddy in 1991.

Chandra Mohan Reddy has been one of the most loyal leaders in TDP and has been backbone for the party in the district. He played crucial role in finalising contestants during 1994 and 1999 elections but now is facing uncertainty following dramatic developments in district politics.

However, during his ‘Babu surety-Bhavishyathuku guarantee’ programme at Muthukuru mandal recently, Chandramohan Reddy expressed hope that the party high command would finalise his candidature from Sarvepalle constituency for 2024 elections.