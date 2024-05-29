New controversy unfolds in KG-H

Visakhapatnam South: A new controversy has erupted in the KG-H region, centering around allegations of sexual harassment against Superintendent Doctor Ashok Kumar. The recent developments include accusations of sexual harassment against Superintendent Doctor Ashok Kumar by Nursing Superintendent Vijaya Lakshmi, who resigned recently citing unbearable pressure from authorities.

Moreover, rumors suggest that officials like the Director of VIMS, Doctor Rambabu, could be implicated in the controversy if they assume authority in KG-H, indicating a potential shift in power dynamics.

The situation escalated further with a police complaint filed against Superintendent KG-H at the One Town Police Station regarding the alleged sexual harassment.

The allegations have left the affected women traumatized, raising concerns about the safety and security of female staff in the healthcare system.

This latest controversy adds to the challenges faced by the administration in KG-H, raising questions about accountability and the need for swift and transparent action to address such serious allegations.