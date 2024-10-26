New tourism policy to be in place by next April

Visakhapatnam: With the launch of the new tourism policy, the sector is going to retain the lost glory in Andhra Pradesh, said tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh.

The minister was speaking at the Travel and Tourism Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday. Stating that the Andhra Pradesh’s travel and tourism sector has recently been accorded industry status, he said that it will ensure the state optimises its tourism potential. “The new tourism policy will come into effect from April 2025 and benefits given to industries will also be applicable to the tourism sector,” he announced.

Special benefits would be awarded to those who initiate new projects in the sector and the government is taking measures to increase job creation by 20 per cent through the sector.

More than Kerala, there are several beautiful locations in Andhra Pradesh but state lags behind in promoting tourism. In the last five years, the tourism circuit has gone for a toss during the YSRCP tenure, Durgesh said.

Specialised tourism circuits, including religious, spiritual, eco, scenic, and hill stations, will be given priority to attract a wide range of visitors. Despite Andhra Pradesh’s extensive coastline, only Rushikonda Beach holds the blue flag status, the minister said.

At the CII summit that focused on the theme ‘building tomorrow’s tourism: sustainable, innovative, resilient’, Durgesh encouraged stakeholders to introduce luxury cruises, meditation decks, ropeways, tribal markets, caravan and film tourism, amusement centres, floating hotels, destination weddings, beachside shopping, etc., to enhance beach tourism.

Aiming to foster integrated tourism growth, the minister announced establishment of a Cabinet sub-committee comprising the forestry, tourism, and endowments ministries.

He outlined the elements of new tourism policy drafted from stakeholder inputs which focused on Visakhapatnam’s potential as a tourism destination. Key elements included promotion of Visakhapatnam as a tourism hub, a new cruise route to Sri Lanka, and the extension of operating hours for eateries until midnight.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat briefed about how the government is revamping the master plan and improving connectivity for a seamless visitor experience. He highlighted GITAM’s hospitality training programme where around 2,000 people are getting trained in the hospitality sector to raise standards of hygiene and civic behaviour, contributing to enhanced experience for tourists.

Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh V Murali Krishna said that AP caters to various kinds of tourists and it has shown impressive growth in tourism, with domestic tourism increasing by 8 percent annually and foreign tourist arrivals rising by 3.2 percent over the past two years.

Highlighting pristine beaches, scenic spots, and religious landmarks in Visakhapatnam, CII chairman-Visakhapatnam Rajesh Grandhi commended the government’s tourism initiatives, noting that recent announcements have exceeded expectations.

CEO of Suresh productions Daggubati Suresh Babu, among others, spoke on the occasion.