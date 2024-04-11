Nidadavolu: TDP-JSP joint roadshow attracts huge crowds

Nidadavolu : The Nidadavolu roadshow by the NDA alliance partners proved to be a grand success with a mammoth turnout and assumes greater importance as BJP state president D Purandeswari also joined the event and hit out at the ruling YSRCP and explained why the NDA alliance should be voted to power.

The two joint meetings by the TDP-Jana Sena alliance on Wednesday threw up another interesting aspect when JSP chief Pawan Kalyan pointed out that while all parties come up with announcements for upliftment of poor, downtrodden, women and other sections of society, it is the middle class which was never taken into consideration and no assurances are given to them. He appealed to Naidu to ensure that the promise of resolving the contentious issue of contributory pension scheme within one year of coming to power. It should be discussed threadbare in the Assembly on priority basis. Pawan called upon the middle-class people to step forward and support the alliance forgetting caste differences so that all their issues can be addressed.



He said power was not new for Naidu and nor was he contesting keeping only power in mind. The goal of forming alliance was to defeat the “Rowdy rule and bring Ram Rajya.”

Pawan said the state needs a visionary CM like Naidu and support Jana Sena which has the spirit to highlight the genuine problems of the people and stand by them in getting their issues resolved. He recalled how Naidu had played a proactive role in finding a solution for Kidney patients in Uddanam in North Coastal region when he first raised the issue.



He said the alliance government would set up 100-bed hospital in Nidadavole, solve the dumping yard problem, construct a new bridge in place of old Havelock bridge, supply Godavari waters for the town, stadium for youth and allot TIDCO houses. He said it was now for the people to think of the future of their children and also display their anger against those YSRCP MLAs who insulted farmers when they urged the government to help them as their crop was badly damaged to rains and floods.



Naidu said the meeting was a Simhagarjana and the massive turnout indicates the anger among the people who want the present government to go. But they need to work and ensure that people go to polling booths and vote for the alliance candidates.



He promised a mega DSC soon after coming to power and assured to fill all the vacancies. He also explained the highlights of the Super Six plus another four issues which Pawan had raised.

