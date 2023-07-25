  • Menu
'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam

Nityakalyanam at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
Visakhapatnam: Amid Vedic chants, 'nitya kalyanam' was performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday with religious fervour.


The Utsavamurthi Govindaraja Swamy was decked up at the mandapam along with His consorts.

The rituals included 'mantrapushpam', 'thalambralu' and 'jilakara-bellam', among others.


Devotees participated in the kalyanam performed as a part of 'arjitaseva' and offered prayers at the shrine.

