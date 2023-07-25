Live
YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
Visakhapatnam: Amid Vedic chants, 'nitya kalyanam' was performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday with religious fervour.
The Utsavamurthi Govindaraja Swamy was decked up at the mandapam along with His consorts.
The rituals included 'mantrapushpam', 'thalambralu' and 'jilakara-bellam', among others.
Devotees participated in the kalyanam performed as a part of 'arjitaseva' and offered prayers at the shrine.
