'No drone flying' for security reasons

As delegates from various countries are arriving at Visakhapatnam for the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting scheduled on March 28 and 29, the city police have tightened the security. In connection with this, City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth imposed restrictions over the usage of drones at different places in Visakhapatnam.





'No drone flying' areas and red zones have been announced. They will come into force from March 27, 12 noon to March 31, 12 noon. The restricted 96 hours will be applicable in areas, including Radisson Blu Resort stretch, Mudasarlova Park, Kailasagiri Hill, RK Beach, Kapuluppada, NAD and Madhavadhara. Drone flying will not be permitted within a 2-km radius of these areas. The City Police Commissioner exercised caution that those who violate the red zone norms will be taken to task and cases will be registered under IPC sections.



