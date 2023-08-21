NSTL celebrates 54th Lab Raising Day

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated the 54th Lab Raising Day on Monday.

Established in August 20, 1969 with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multi-fold with 612 personnel, including 172 scientists and made significant contributions to the defence R&D. It’s recognised as one of the premier labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

Distinguished Scientist and Director General Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M) Dr. Y. Sreenivas Rao attended as chief guest at the celebration organised at NSTL.

BVSS Krishna Kumar, outstanding scientist, among others, attended. Chairman LRDC-2023 PC Praveen gave a brief of all the events organised as part of LRDC-2023.

Secretary of NSTL Civil Employees Union JN Varma explained in detail about the social service activities rendered by NSTL during the previous year. He requested the scientific community and technical cadre personnel to put more efforts to support the nation through research activities.