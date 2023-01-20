Organ transported from Vizag to Tirupati through green corridor route

A donor's heart was transported to Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre from KIMS Icon Hospital, Visakhapatnam through a special green corridor route.



As per the instructions of Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, the organ was transported in a hassle-free manner from Visakhapatnam Airport to Tirupati, following traffic route clearance.



J Sanyasamma (48), a donor, met with an accident near the airport recently. Her family members came forward to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in place as a team of doctors in Tirupati will perform a rare surgery for a child.







