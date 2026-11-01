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OTP waived for LPG cylinder delivery in cyclone-hit districts
Visakhapatnam: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, has temporarily exempted consumers in 13 cyclone-affected districts of Andhra Pradesh from OTP-based verification for domestic LPG cylinder deliveries.
Providing relief to households facing difficulties due to the impact of Cyclone Arnab, the Ministry also permitted consumers to obtain LPG cylinders directly by making cash payments.
The decision comes in view of disruptions to mobile networks and internet connectivity caused by power outages following the cyclone, which have affected OTP-based authentication and cylinder distribution.
According to district officials, the exemption will remain in force until further orders to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supplies and minimise inconvenience to consumers during the crisis.
Consumers have been advised to use this facility and extend their cooperation to LPG distributors.
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Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore