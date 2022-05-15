Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan 'our Vizag, our responsibility,' District Collector A Mallikarjuna said that the onus of keeping the seashore clean lies on every individual.

Armed with gloves and huge bags, a massive beach clean-up drive 'Sagara teera swatchta' was organised here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the city beaches were frequented by the tourists and efforts should be made collectively to keep them clean. Further, he mentioned that the beach clean up drive would continue on the first Sunday of every month. A portal has been created for the beach cleaning programme.

The programme saw a large participation of officials, including VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, City Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan and Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy.

The clean-up drive was carried out at Gokul Park, Jodugulapalem, Peda Jalaripeta along the beach stretch and about 65 tonnes of litter were cleared.

As a part of the beach cleanup campaign, as many as 200 personnel from Eastern Naval Command participated.