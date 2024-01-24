over 3,000 girls missing in AP, indicates NCRB

Visakhapatnam: More than 3,000 girls were missing in Andhra Pradesh, according to a recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

This apart, 474 missing and untraced girls were reported from previous years, contributing to a total of 3,592 reported missing girls in the state. Of them, 3,221 girls were recovered or traced. However, 371 girls remained unrecovered or untraced. This indicates, more than eight girls reported as missing every day on an average and one of them remained untraced as per the data indications received in 2022.

On the occasion of the ‘National Girl Child Day’ observed on January 24, Child Rights and You (CRY) has analysed various statistics to chart out a status report on key concerns for the girl child in AP, focusing on three main aspects of girl child rights, including education, protection along with health and nutrition.

As many as 525 girls were reported as victims of kidnapping and abduction in AP. Of them, 100 girls were victims of abduction for forced marriages, while 55 girls were victims of procurement. Over the years, the number of child trafficking cases and victims has seen a significant drop. In 2022, eight minor girls became victims of trafficking in the state and they were rescued.

In 2022, 14 minor girls were reported murdered in the state, while over 1,000 minor girls were reported as victims of rape under POCSO Act, according to the NCRB report. Another 1,000 minor girls were reported as victims of sexual of rape attempt, while 31 were reported as victims of rape attempt.

On an average, three minor girls were reported as victims of rape and another three girls as victims of sexual assault or harassment daily in the state.

What is an alarming factor is that a vast majority of crimes registered under the POCSO Act were committed by known persons of the victims.

In a recent meeting, City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar instructed the police officials to speed up tracing missing children and consider it as a top priority.

The CP laid emphasis on child and women protection and mentioned that efforts are on to facilitate a safe environment for them.